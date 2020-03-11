Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

