Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $332.38 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $252.03 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.44. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

