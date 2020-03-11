Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

