Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,870,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,334,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 43,121 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.