Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

