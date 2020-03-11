Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) & EHang (NYSE:EH) Financial Contrast

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 0 1 6 0 2.86 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 73.46%. EHang has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is more favorable than EHang.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.84 billion 0.42 $137.23 million $1.38 5.51 EHang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 7.59% 60.90% 4.32% EHang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV beats EHang on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, and travel agency services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

