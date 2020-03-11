CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTK opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. CooTek has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.98 million, a P/E ratio of -698.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTK shares. Bank of America upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

