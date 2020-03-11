Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $270.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.79. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

