Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $309.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.17 and a 200-day moving average of $298.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $227.06 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.