Credit Suisse AG Purchases 12,940 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of AMETEK worth $54,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.73 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

