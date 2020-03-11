Credit Suisse AG Sells 506,438 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 506,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $45,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $77,056,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 725.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 828,855 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

