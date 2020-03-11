Credit Suisse Group Lowers SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 2,800

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,147.22 ($41.40).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

SDR stock opened at GBX 2,311 ($30.40) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,176.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,133.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

In related news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £273.12 ($359.27). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.