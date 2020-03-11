Critical Survey: Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) & Sutro Biopharma (OTCMKTS:STRO)

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma -84.03% N/A -21.60%

Volatility & Risk

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutro Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 105.52%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million 5.44 -$35.32 million ($6.13) -1.48

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

