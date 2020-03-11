CryoPort Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CryoPort in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $652.71 million, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CryoPort by 87.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,415 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CryoPort by 660.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 89,714 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $22,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.