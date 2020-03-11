CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.85% of CVB Financial worth $55,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 165,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 315,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVBF opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

