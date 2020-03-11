CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Roth Capital downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

