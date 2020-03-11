Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.85. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CY. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.74.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 227.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 214,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

