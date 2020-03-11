DA Davidson Comments on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Shares of ANF opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.