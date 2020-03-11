Dale Burks Sells 4,164 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $944.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.