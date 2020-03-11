David Leon Mitchell Sells 3,191 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $149,466.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APPN opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 564,154 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,736,000 after purchasing an additional 431,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 303,782 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $12,274,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 232,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.39.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

