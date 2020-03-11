Deutsche Bank Lowers IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 1,230

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded IMI to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,145 ($15.06).

IMI opened at GBX 859.60 ($11.31) on Monday. IMI has a one year low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,071.83.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

