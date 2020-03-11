Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-4.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $49.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.95.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

