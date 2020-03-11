Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 345 ($4.54). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 346.77 ($4.56).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 285.40 ($3.75) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.90. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

