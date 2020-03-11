Dollar Tree, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

