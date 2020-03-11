Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

