Douglas Valenti Sells 75,700 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $840,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $103,222.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 41,900 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $510,761.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $157,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30.

On Thursday, February 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $1,319,765.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.52 million, a PE ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

