Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Docusign by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,551,682 shares of company stock valued at $116,660,625 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

