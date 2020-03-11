E Scott Urdang Buys 5,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $195,950.00.

E Scott Urdang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.