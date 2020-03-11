East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 82,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

