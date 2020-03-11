Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Lowered by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

