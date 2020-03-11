Eira Margaret Thomas Purchases 106,000 Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) Stock

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) Director Eira Margaret Thomas acquired 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$66,324.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,314,958.60.

LUC opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. Lucara Diamond Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$1.76.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.