Empire (EMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Empire to post earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.49 billion.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

