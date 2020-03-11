Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 353.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413,805 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $53,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $55,215,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,940,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NVST opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.31.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

