Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sea Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for SEA in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong anticipates that the Internet company based in Singapore will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,286,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,992,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,189,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

