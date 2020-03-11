Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brown-Forman Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown-Forman in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BF.B. Morgan Stanley cut Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra cut Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE BF.B opened at $57.91 on Monday. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

