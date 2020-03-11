Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,229 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $374.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

