Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target (down previously from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

ERM opened at GBX 986 ($12.97) on Monday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a one year low of GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,174.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.94.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

