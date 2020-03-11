Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,440 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $27,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 250,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 488,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 780,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.32. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

