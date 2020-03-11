Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475,554 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 163,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.