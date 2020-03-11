Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,036 shares of company stock valued at $17,397,294. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $507.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.