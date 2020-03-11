Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Clarkston Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 28.55% 24.98% 2.47% Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Clarkston Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 3.05 $85.57 million N/A N/A Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.75 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Clarkston Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

