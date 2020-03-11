Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,573 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $179.80 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

