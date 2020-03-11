Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 321 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

