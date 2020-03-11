Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $332.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $252.03 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.