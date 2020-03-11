Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,910 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.