Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $525.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.97. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

