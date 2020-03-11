Financial Comparison: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

20.7% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sculptor Capital Management and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Federated Hermes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.00%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 1.18% 82.35% 9.92% Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66%

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.83 $7.05 million $3.11 6.86 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.91 $272.34 million $2.69 9.32

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Sculptor Capital Management on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.