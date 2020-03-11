Financial Contrast: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) versus Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -527.46% -68.34% -38.48% Dorchester Minerals 66.96% 43.88% 42.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Dorchester Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 8.66 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -1.48 Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 5.39 $51.03 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tellurian and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 1 4 4 0 2.33 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 929.41%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Tellurian on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

