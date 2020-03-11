Financial Review: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) & Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $219.75 million 56.04 -$886.12 million ($8.11) -13.49 Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.89 million ($1.79) -1.69

Aldeyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aldeyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -403.24% -55.82% -36.67% Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -74.95% -63.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1 3 13 0 2.71 Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $130.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.49%. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 901.10%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. It provides ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. The company's development programs include Vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trials to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; and Lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic, which is in Phase III clinical trials for glycolate oxidase to treat primary hyperoxaluria type 1. It is also developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors. In addition, the company engages in the development of Cemdisiran for complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 to treat alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 for treating chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and other earlier-stage programs. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC for the development of novel immune-modulating drugs for systemic inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.