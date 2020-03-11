Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $520.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.48. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

